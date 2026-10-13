NY Giants’ John Harbaugh provides significant injury update on Jermaine Eluemunor and other players

The New York Giants remain atop the NFC East despite dealing with several injuries. Looking ahead to their Week 6 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, John Harbaugh expressed optimism about the status of key players such as Jermaine Eluemunor, Tyler Nubin, and Colton Hood.

“Yeah, the three main guys are going to be day-to-day this week. They’ll have a chance for the game. We’ll just have to see how it goes throughout the course of the week,” Harbaugh told reporters on Monday.

Paulson Adebo, who was placed on injured reserve on September 18 with a knee injury, is another player the coach has been unable to count on recently. “We’ll see,” Harbaugh said when asked about opening his 21-day practice window for a potential return.

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Harbaugh also praises Andrew Thomas

Andrew Thomas is one of the cornerstones of the G-Men, and despite dealing with an adductor injury, the left tackle continues to be one of the Giants’ standout performers so far this season.

Andrew Thomas #78 of the New York Giants in action.

“I think he’s doing a really good job of just playing through whatever he’s got. I mean, guys have things this time of year. He’s doing a great job. He’s so tough. Got the Purple Heart last week,” Harbaugh said.

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“He’s playing at a high level. I mean, it may be laboring for him, but still the result is better than almost every player in the league at that position. So, I feel like he’s playing at a really high level still. Doing a great job. Just tough as nails. Nothing but respect for him. And I’m sure he’ll work through it, and hopefully he’ll even feel stronger every week. But we’ll just have to see how that goes day to day, week to week.”

Staying strong in the NFC East

Following their Week 5 matchup against Washington, the New York Giants will host the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 18, 2026. The following week, they head on the road to face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

After a Bye in Week 8, they will resume play in Philadelphia to take on their division rival, the Eagles, at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

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Week 6: vs. New Orleans Saints — MetLife Stadium (Sunday, Oct 18, 2026)

Week 7: @ Houston Texans — NRG Stadium (Sunday, Oct 25, 2026)

Week 8: Bye Week

Week 9: @ Philadelphia Eagles — Lincoln Financial Field (Sunday, Nov 8, 2026)

Key takeaways

Giants head coach John Harbaugh stated that Jermaine Eluemunor, Tyler Nubin, and Colton Hood are day-to-day.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas is playing through an adductor injury and performing at a high level.

and performing at a high level. The New York Giants will host the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 18, 2026.