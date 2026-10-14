NY Rangers report sheds light on Mike Sullivan’s decision to send Cole Beaudoin down to AHL

Shortly after being called up to the NHL, Cole Beaudoin was sent back down to the AHL by the New York Rangers.

Less than a week after Mike Sullivan used Joe Veleno’s vacant spot to hand Cole Beaudoin his NHL debut, the New York Rangers have decided to send the rookie back down to their AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

According to a report out of New York City, the roster move isn’t a punishment, though. Instead, the Rangers may actually be looking out for Beaudoin’s best interests, and Sullivan feels he can’t give the former first-round pick in 2024 the ice-time he needs to develop right now.

“The New York Rangers feel it’s important for Cole Beaudoin to get more minutes in Hartford,” Mollie Walker of the New York Post reported on her X account after the Rangers announced that Beaudoin was being sent down to their minor-league affiliate.

Advertisement

Dowling will replace Beaudoin

In Beaudoin’s place, Justin Dowling has been called back up to the NHL lineup. Dowling played just two games for the Rangers during the 2025-26 campaign, recording no points and a -1 plus/minus rating.

Justin Dowling has been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack. Cole Beaudoin has been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack. — NY Rangers PR (@NYR_PR) October 14, 2026

For the time being, Beaudoin’s NHL journey will be put on hold. The 20-year-old Ontarian played four games for New York without recording a single point. However, many point to the fact that the fourth line, where Beaudoin played, didn’t see much ice time, so he isn’t entirely to blame for his virtually invisible performances.

Advertisement

Sporadic action for Beaudoin

While the third line has been on a tear, prompting Sullivan to put the NHL on notice about the Rangers’ unsung heroes, the fourth line has barely seen the ice lately.

“The fourth line didn’t get much ice time last night. Beaudoin played 3:29. He got a taste of the NHL, but he needs to play more. He’ll get big minutes in Hartford,” Colin Stephenson of Newsday Sports stated.

Back to the AHL

Indeed, Beaudoin will head back to the AHL, where he was leading the Wolf Pack in points (five, a goal and four assists) through the first two games of the season and was tied for second among all skaters in the league. His return to the AHL isn’t a punishment for his lack of production in the NHL.

Advertisement

Instead, New York believes he might be going to waste by playing only a handful of minutes in Manhattan. This move may actually be better for both parties, especially in the long run, which is what the Rangers are investing in during Beaudoin’s rookie year.

Key takeaways