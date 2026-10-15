What happens if Dodgers win, tie, or lose against Brewers today in Game 4 of the 2026 NLCS?

With the Los Angeles Dodgers facing an uphill battle in the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers, all eyes are on the potential scenarios as Game 4 approaches.

It is all or nothing for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers. After a lackluster start through the first three games, the reigning champions urgently need to rally if they hope to return to the World Series, where the winner of the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays awaits.

Chief among Los Angeles’ postseason disappointments has been Shohei Ohtani. Despite his October struggles, manager Dave Roberts stood by his superstar, inserting him back into the lineup for Game 3. However, Ohtani’s production continues to fall well short of expectations, and the Dodgers’ offense is feeling the strain.

Meanwhile, the Brewers have ridden a dominant starting rotation since Game 2, with Milwaukee’s pitching staff putting together a historic postseason run not seen in Major League Baseball in decades.

Advertisement

What happens if the Dodgers win Game 4 against the Brewers?

If the Dodgers beat the Brewers in Game 4, they will keep their season alive and force a Game 5 in the NLCS. That would mark a massive turning point for Los Angeles as they attempt to climb out of a 3-0 series deficit.

For the Brewers, a loss would mark a temporary bump in the road after an otherwise dominant NLCS run, one driven by complete synergy between their offense and defense throughout the postseason.

Advertisement

What happens if the Dodgers and Brewers tie?

If the Dodgers and Brewers are tied after nine innings, they will play standard extra innings until a winner is decided. Postseason rules do not use the regular-season automatic runner on second base, so play continues under traditional baseball rules—half-inning by half-inning—until one team holds a lead at the end of a complete inning or the home team delivers a walk-off victory.

What happens if the Dodgers lose to the Brewers?

If the Dodgers lose to the Brewers, they will be eliminated from the postseason, officially ending their World Series defense. For Milwaukee, a win would punch their ticket to the Fall Classic, capping an outstanding year-long campaign with a pennant.

The Brewers would then await the winner of the ALCS between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, a highly anticipated matchup featuring two teams operating at a high level.

Advertisement

Key takeaways