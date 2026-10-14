Bears HC Ben Johnson provides promising Caleb Williams update for Week 6

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson addressed how Caleb Williams was feeling as the team turned its attention to Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Chicago Bears are coming off a 31-7 blowout loss against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, in what was the third straight game that quarterback Caleb Williams had missed due to a hamstring injury. However, head coach Ben Johnson delivered encouraging signs heading into Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.

On Wednesday, the team received a positive update on Williams’ status heading into the matchup against Atlanta. “#Bears QB Caleb Williams will be a full participant on today’s estimated injury report, coach Ben Johnson tells reporters. A sign his return is coming,” reported Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

It is undoubtedly a positive development regarding Williams’ potential availability for Sunday’s game in Atlanta. The Bears got off to a solid start during the stretch of games played without Williams, securing comfortable victories over the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets. However, Sunday’s difficult outing against the Packers—where Tyson Bagent was ultimately benched—made it clear that the team needs Williams back as soon as possible.

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Johnson awaiting Williams’ return

If Caleb Williams is healthy, he is going to be the Bears’ starter. However, Johnson made it clear that right now he is still awaiting the green light to ramp things up in practice.

Head coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears.

“He’s doing a great job progressing, and we’ll see when we can make him available to help us win ball games,” Johnson added during his press conference. “But he’s itching to get back as soon as he can, which is a good thing. And when we get the green light, we’ll move forward from there.”

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His initial timeline was always three to four weeks, so his return could come this week. However, without Johnson confirming that he will even return to practice, it remains difficult to pencil him in as a potential starter.

Tyson Bagent would be the most likely option if the team decides not to start Williams. However, he missed Week 3 due to a concussion, and although he helped the Bears win in Week 4, his performance was not as strong as that of Case Keenum—the third option at the position—the previous week.

Key takeaways

A hamstring injury sidelined Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams for three straight games.

sidelined Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams for three straight games. A full participant designation on Wednesday’s estimated injury report was given to Caleb Williams.

designation on Wednesday’s estimated injury report was given to Caleb Williams. Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum serve as Chicago’s backup quarterbacks behind Caleb Williams.