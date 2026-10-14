NY Giants’ first injury report raises concerns ahead of game vs Saints

The New York Giants have released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints, and several key players were unable to participate in Wednesday’s practice. The biggest concerns involve both sides of the line of scrimmage, with offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor sidelined, while outside linebacker Abdul Carter also missed practice because of a calf injury.

Carter’s status will be particularly important for New York’s defense as the team prepares for the Saints. Head coach John Harbaugh said the young pass rusher was doing well but did not provide further details about his condition. Carter’s absence leaves questions about his availability for Sunday, while the Giants will also be monitoring cornerback Colton Hood, who missed practice while dealing with a concussion, and safety Tyler Nubin, who is listed with a neck injury.

The situation on the offensive line is another major storyline. Thomas did not participate because of a groin injury, while Eluemunor was sidelined with a calf issue. Both players are important to protecting quarterback Jameis Winston and establishing consistency up front. Their progress throughout the week will be worth watching as the Giants try to avoid entering the matchup with significant limitations along the line.

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Giants’ injury report

Four Giants players were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice. Tight end Theo Johnson and wide receiver Darnell Mooney were both listed with neck injuries, while cornerback Greg Newsome II was dealing with a groin issue and safety Jason Pinnock was limited because of a concussion. Their participation is an encouraging sign compared with being completely sidelined, but it does not guarantee they will be cleared for Sunday’s game.

New York also had three players listed as full participants despite their respective injuries. Defensive back Elijah Campbell practiced fully with a thumb injury, running back Najee Harris was able to participate fully while managing a rib issue, and tight end Isaiah Likely was a full participant despite a foot injury. Their availability could help the Giants maintain depth on offense and defense as they prepare for New Orleans.

The injury report is only the first snapshot of the week, and the designations could change as the Giants continue practicing. Carter, Thomas and Eluemunor will be among the most important players to monitor, given their roles on the defensive front and offensive line. New York will hope to get more players back on the field before Sunday, but the next updates should provide a clearer picture of who will be available against the Saints.

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Key takeaways