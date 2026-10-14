Packers reveal concerning new Josh Jacobs update before game vs Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers still have no clarity on when running back Josh Jacobs could return, as the team prepares for its Week 6 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about the situation surrounding his star running back, who remains unavailable while the NFL determines the next steps in his case. With Sunday’s game approaching, Green Bay continues to wait for answers from the league office.

When asked whether he had heard anything from the NFL regarding Jacobs, LaFleur offered a brief response that underscored the uncertainty surrounding the situation. “I’ve got no updates there.” The reporter then followed up by asking whether there was anything LaFleur could do to try to get Jacobs back, prompting another short answer: “That’s out of my hands.”

Jacobs’ continued absence is a significant issue for Green Bay’s offense. The veteran running back was expected to be a central part of the team’s ground game in 2026, but he remains on the Commissioner’s Exempt List and cannot practice or play while his status is unresolved. With the Cowboys matchup coming up, the Packers must prepare without knowing whether their starting running back could become available in the near future.

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Why isn’t Josh Jacobs playing for Packers in 2026 NFL season?

Josh Jacobs has been away from the team while the NFL reviews a legal matter stemming from an incident involving his former girlfriend. He faced misdemeanor charges related to battery and criminal damage to property, and the case was resolved with a no-contest plea. Although the legal proceedings have moved forward, the NFL has yet to announce its decision regarding potential discipline.

The Commissioner’s Exempt List allows the league to keep a player away from team activities while a matter is reviewed. Jacobs cannot practice or play for Green Bay while he remains on the list, leaving the Packers without one of their most important offensive players.

Reports have suggested that a potential suspension could also be part of the process, but the league has not officially confirmed the length or timing of any discipline.

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For now, LaFleur and the Packers have little choice but to prepare for Dallas without Jacobs and wait for the NFL to make its decision. His return could provide a major boost to the running game, but the timeline remains uncertain. Until the league issues an update, Green Bay must rely on its other running backs and hope the situation becomes clearer in the coming weeks.

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