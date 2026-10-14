NY Giants’ John Harbaugh confirms Abdul Carter injury update

Abdul Carter's absence from practice raises concerns for the Giants ahead of the Saints game, as John Harbaugh provides an intriguing injury update.

The New York Giants have a situation to monitor ahead of their upcoming matchup against the New Orleans Saints after outside linebacker Abdul Carter was not spotted at practice on Wednesday. His absence raised questions about his availability, particularly as New York prepares for a game in which its defensive front could play a key role. Head coach John Harbaugh has now provided an update, although the details remain limited.

According to Giants reporter Dan Duggan, Harbaugh said Carter is doing well but confirmed that the young pass rusher will appear on the team’s injury report. The coach did not provide further details about the nature of the issue or explain why Carter was absent from practice. That leaves uncertainty surrounding the linebacker’s status as the Giants continue their preparations.

Carter’s situation is worth watching because of his importance to New York’s pass rush. Any limitation to his availability could force the coaching staff to adjust its plans against New Orleans, particularly when it comes to generating pressure on the quarterback.

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Will Abdul Carter play for Giants against Saints?

For now, the Giants have not confirmed whether Abdul Carter will be available on game day. Harbaugh’s comments suggest that the situation is being monitored, but the absence of additional information makes it difficult to determine whether the linebacker is dealing with a minor issue or something that could keep him out. His official injury designation and participation in upcoming practices should provide a clearer picture.

Carter’s potential absence would also create an intriguing challenge for New York’s defensive line and outside linebacker rotation. The Giants rely on pressure from their front seven to disrupt opposing offenses, and Carter’s explosiveness gives them another option when attacking the pocket. If he cannot play or is limited, other pass rushers may need to take on additional snaps and responsibilities.

The Giants will have to wait for more information before making a final determination on Carter’s status. Harbaugh’s update offered some reassurance without resolving the central question, leaving his availability against the Saints uncertain.

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With the game approaching, the next injury report and practice updates will be crucial in determining whether New York will have its young pass rusher available.

Key takeaways

Outside linebacker Abdul Carter missed the New York Giants’ Wednesday practice session ahead of Week 6.

missed the New York Giants’ Wednesday practice session ahead of Week 6. Head coach John Harbaugh stated Carter is doing well but will appear on the injury report.

stated Carter is doing well but will appear on the injury report. The New York Giants rely on Carter’s explosive pass-rushing skills to create pressure on quarterbacks.