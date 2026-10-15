What happened to Jalen Hurts and why a blood clot is dangerous for Eagles QB?

The Philadelphia Eagles have provided a concerning update on Jalen Hurts after a follow-up ultrasound revealed a change in a blood clot discovered in the quarterback’s calf. As a result, Hurts will miss Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers while the team determines the appropriate course of treatment.

According to the Eagles’ official statement, the issue was initially discovered after Hurts reported calf discomfort following Philadelphia’s game against the Los Angeles Rams on October 4. The quarterback had practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday before receiving treatment on Friday, October 9, and continued practicing.

The team subsequently performed an ultrasound on Saturday, October 10, after traveling to London. The examination revealed a superficial blood clot, but medical staff determined that Hurts could safely play after reviewing the results. However, a follow-up ultrasound yesterday revealed movement in the clot, prompting the Eagles to prioritize the quarterback’s health and remove him from Sunday’s lineup.

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Why is a blood clot dangerous for QB Jalen Hurts?

A blood clot forms when blood thickens and clumps together, potentially restricting normal circulation. The Eagles specifically described Jalen Hurts’ condition as a superficial blood clot, meaning it was identified in tissue close to the skin rather than being reported as a deep vein thrombosis. The team has not disclosed additional medical details about the clot’s exact location or the treatment being considered.

Blood clots can become dangerous depending on their location, size and whether they move through the bloodstream. One serious complication occurs when part of a clot travels to the lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism that can block blood flow and become life-threatening.

However, the Eagles’ statement does not say that Hurts has experienced this complication, and the movement reported on his follow-up ultrasound should not automatically be interpreted as evidence that the clot traveled to his lungs.

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The most important question now is how the Eagles’ medical staff will treat the condition and when Hurts can safely return to the field. The team has not announced a recovery timeline, emphasizing instead that his health and safety remain the priority.

For now, Philadelphia must prepare to face the Panthers without its starting quarterback while doctors determine the next steps based on the latest ultrasound results.

Key takeaways

Jalen Hurts will miss Sunday’s game vs the Panthers.

will miss Sunday’s game vs the Panthers. A follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in his calf blood clot .

. The Eagles have not announced a recovery timeline.