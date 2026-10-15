Patrick Mahomes admits Kenneth Walker helped convince Andy Reid of changing Chiefs offense

Patrick Mahomes voiced an honest statement on how Kenneth Walker III changed the way the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense operates in the 2026 NFL season.

Kenneth Walker III’s arrival opened up a world of possibilities for the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes now has a reliable backfield companion as well as a safe exit valve. Not only that, but Walker also changed the way Andy Reid sets up his offense in the 2026 NFL season.

The Chiefs were—in many ways still are—a heavy play-action usage offense. That has changed a bit since Walker arrived in Missouri, but it remains a characteristic of the offense at Arrowhead Stadium. What’s changed, however, is where Mahomes is lined up.

Ever since Kansas City signed the reigning Super Bowl LX MVP in free agency, it has become fond of placing him directly under center. According to Mahomes, the idea was his, but it wasn’t until Walker showed his skills in practice that Reid and company were sold on the scheme change.

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“I mean, it was easy once I saw Kenneth [Walker III] running the football,” Mahomes stated in a press conference, via KC Sports Network. “I was like, we’ve got to make sure that we give him the best chances to succeed, and obviously he’s ran the ball terrific under center.”

Patrick Mahomes on how easy of a “sell” it was to dramatically increase their under-center usage this season: “I mean, it was easy once I saw Kenneth running the football. I was like, we gotta make sure that we give him the best chances to succeed, and obviously he’s ran the ball terrific under center.” — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) October 14, 2026

Chiefs dominate in what they struggled last season

As reported by Arrowhead Pride, the Chiefs were one of the worst offenses in the league when operating under center. Kansas City had the fewest yards per pass attempt in the NFL (3.0 yards) out of under-center formations, and its total yardage per game was also among the lowest in the league. Fast-forward to the 2026 NFL season, and the Chiefs are now the league’s leading rushing team out of such formations, averaging 6.3 yards per play.

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Walker III deserves plenty of credit for that leap, and having such a weapon in the backfield, just standing there menacingly, opens up the playbook for Reid’s favorite calls: play-action passes and RPOs. Combined with Mahomes’ arm talent, this has made the Chiefs the second-best passing offense in the league out of under-center formations, averaging 9.5 yards per pass attempt.

Chiefs are 4-0

What a difference a year makes. And when it comes with the signing of a superstar like “K9,” that helps, too. The Chiefs are 4-0, their offense is back at the top of the NFL charts, and the rest of the league should take cover.

Key takeaways

Kenneth Walker III signed with Kansas City after winning Super Bowl LX MVP with Seattle.

signed with Kansas City after winning Super Bowl LX MVP with Seattle. The Chiefs are averaging 6.3 yards per play when rushing from under-center formations.

when rushing from under-center formations. Kansas City leads its division with an undefeated 4-0 start to the season.