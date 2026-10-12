NY Giants’ play-calling confirms Malik Nabers health concerns are a thing of the past

The New York Giants firmly believe Malik Nabers is fully healthy, and how they've been utilizing him lately is further evidence of that.

It’s still early in the 2026 NFL season and the New York Giants will continuously monitor the situation, but it looks like Malik Nabers is leaving little doubts about his health issues that were once a hot topic in East Rutherford. That wasn’t too long ago, only a couple of weeks, in fact, but Nabers’ progress has been that fast, and so has New York’s trust and workload increased.

Back in Week 1, Nabers wasn’t simply a game-time decision but in a somewhat limited capacity, too. In Weeks 4 and 5, Nabers is a revenant, playing as many snaps as the next guy, and running more routes than anyone else. Not just in New York, but in the NFL entirely.

According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats and Sumer Sports, Nabers has ran a total of 88 routes, the most among all wideouts in the league, over the past two weeks. If the G-Men had any concern about over-utilizing Nabers or the wear-and-tear on his right knee, the numbers clearly tell a different story.

Advertisement

Nabers’ Week 5 performance

Following the dramatic 27-27 tie against the Washington Commanders, John Harbaugh had some advice for Cam Skattebo, whose overtime fumble cost the team a shot at winning the game.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Still, it’s clear the head coach didn’t have much to tell Nabers, who played lights out, came down with clutch catches, and finished the rainy afternoon in Landover with 11 receptions for 121 yards and a TD. Nabers did have nine drops, but the wet conditions and the Commanders’ defense deserve some of the credit for that, as well.

Advertisement

Winston is finding Nabers

Much can be said about Jameis Winston’s performance since filling in for Jaxson Dart at the QB1 position, but it’s clear he’s making the most of his weapons, mostly Nabers and Isaiah Likely. Winston isn’t letting Nabers go out and do some cardio on the field.

If Nabers is running routes, Winston is looking his way more often than not. Nabers’ 27 targets in Weeks 4 and 5 lead the NFL, as do his 233 receiving yards. The former LSU wideout has caught 17 passes and two touchdowns, which are second among WRs over this period, too. Only CeeDee Lamb (19 catches) has more than Nabers in the last two games.

Knock on wood, Nabers is back, and he is sending all the right signals to John Harbaugh and the Giants’ coaching staff. Keep sending the targets his way, as he isn’t showing any signs of discomfort or fatigue.

Advertisement

Nabers in for intriguing matchup in Week 6

Up next, a matchup with the New Orleans Saints awaits. Nabers won’t get to play back in his home state of Louisiana, but he will face a defense that has allowed an average of 212 receiving yards per game during the 2026 NFL season, according to ESPN. Nabers saw what fellow LSU alum Justin Jefferson recently did to the Saints, and he will want to follow suit.

Key takeaways