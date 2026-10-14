NY Giants report confirms tough Braxton Berrios injury update

The New York Giants have received another disappointing injury update, as wide receiver and return specialist Braxton Berrios has undergone successful surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury in his foot. According to ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan, Berrios will miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season, ending his campaign after just a handful of appearances with New York.

“WR Braxton Berrios had successful surgery on Friday to repair a lisfranc injury, per sources. He is out for the season and was placed on injured reserve last week.”

The injury is a significant setback for Berrios, who joined the Giants hoping to contribute as both a wide receiver and a return specialist. He suffered the foot injury during New York’s Week 4 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, leaving the game after being hurt on a punt return. The diagnosis and subsequent surgery mean the veteran will now focus on rehabilitation rather than helping the Giants during the remainder of the season.

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How will the Giants replace Braxton Berrios?

Berrios had served as New York’s primary kickoff and punt returner while also providing depth at wide receiver. Although his offensive role was limited, his experience on special teams gave the Giants another option in the return game. Losing him for the season forces the coaching staff to adjust its plans and find a reliable replacement for those responsibilities.

Charlie Jones is among the players positioned to take on a larger role after previously stepping in following Berrios’ injury. Jones returned kicks and punts against Arizona and Washington, giving the Giants an internal option as they evaluate their special teams personnel. New York could also consider other players already on the roster or practice squad rather than immediately pursuing an external addition.

For Berrios, the priority now shifts to recovering from the Lisfranc injury and preparing for his eventual return to football. The veteran has dealt with significant injuries in recent seasons, making another lengthy rehabilitation especially frustrating. Meanwhile, the Giants must move forward without one of their key return specialists as they prepare for the challenges ahead in the 2026 campaign.

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