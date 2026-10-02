Dylan Larkin’s trade rumors grow as many NHL teams reportedly talked with Red Wings

The trade market for Dylan Larkin could be getting bigger as the Detroit Red Wings continue to deal with the fallout from the veteran center’s trade request. NHL insider David Pagnotta reported that several teams have shown interest in acquiring Larkin, including the San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins.

Pagnotta indicated that some teams have already received an immediate “no” from Larkin because they are not among the destinations he is currently willing to consider. However, the longer the situation remains unresolved, the possibility exists that Larkin could expand his list and create more options for Detroit.

The situation has attracted attention because Larkin remains an established NHL center who could be particularly valuable to a team looking to make a Stanley Cup run. His experience, two-way game and ability to play a major role down the middle could make him an attractive target if the Red Wings eventually decide to move him.

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Will Red Wings trade Dylan Larkin?

Dylan Larkin’s trade situation has already generated interest around the NHL, but the list of potential destinations could continue to grow. According to Pagnotta, multiple teams have contacted Detroit about the veteran center, although some of those conversations have quickly ended because Larkin has control over where he is willing to go.

“There have been other teams that have inquired. Some of them the answers were immediate no because he won’t go; I wonder about San Jose; LA; Canadiens; Philly; Boston’s poked; the longer this goes, does he expand that list.”

Larkin requested a trade from Detroit after the 2025-26 season, with his camp initially providing a limited list of teams he would consider. Because he has a full no-movement clause, the Red Wings cannot simply send him to whichever team offers the best package. Larkin has significant control over where he could ultimately go.

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That has complicated negotiations, but it has not eliminated interest around the league. If Larkin eventually expands his list of acceptable destinations, teams such as the Sharks, Kings, Canadiens, Flyers and Bruins could potentially become more relevant to the situation. For a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, adding a proven center like Larkin could address one of the most important positions on the roster.

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