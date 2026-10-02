JJ McCarthy opens up about shocking NY Giants trade

The New York Giants made a public move by trading for quarterback JJ McCarthy in exchange of a fifth round pick to the Minnesota Vikings. While this comes after their starting QB got hurt, now McCarthy said his piece about the move.

Speaking to the media on Friday, McCarthy said “When I got the call here, it was a shock. I didn’t anticipate it, but at the end of the day, it’s an opportunity.” He also said his time in Minnesota didn’t work due to “a multitude of things you could think of.“

McCarthy had lost his place as the Vikings QB1 and was even relegated to the QB3 slot behind Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz. The Giants saw an opportunity and traded for him as their main QB, Jaxson Dart, suffered a season-ending knee injury. John Harbaugh delivered an important message to McCarthy.

Advertisement

Why was McCarthy the option for the NY Giants?

There are various reasons to see why the Giants pulled the trigger on McCarthy. First, he was very cheap. Secondly, it’s not a real competition to Dart once he comes back next season, so you avoid a potential QB battle. Third, in any case, he is in his rookie contract and was a first-round selection, he could develop into something good.

Hence, now McCarthy needs to prove to the Giants that he is indeed a solid quarterback. Then, he needs to beat out Jameis Winston for the starting position this year. Reports say that if Winston looks below par, McCarthy could be on the field very soon.

Advertisement

Differences between Jameis Winston and JJ McCarthy

Jameis Winston is a veteran in his 12th NFL season. Winston has played for multiple franchises and has extensive starting experience and a history of high-volume passing. However, he is known for a high-risk, high-reward passing style with a strong arm, capable of throwing for many yards alongside higher interception totals historically.

McCarthy is a younger prospect drafted in the first round of 2024. He was viewed as a mobile, highly efficient prospect who operated a run-heavy, pro-style offense in college. However, a knee injury in his rookie year and a turnover prone early career have marked him as a risky signal-caller.

Key takeaways

JJ McCarthy called the trade to New York a shock but an opportunity.

the trade to New York a shock but an opportunity. New York acquired the quarterback in exchange for a fifth-round pick .

. McCarthy must compete with 12th-year veteran Jameis Winston for starting snaps.