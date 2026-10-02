Why isn’t Connor Helleybuck playing today, Oct. 2, for Jets vs Bruins?

The Winnipeg Jets open their 2026-27 NHL season at home against the Boston Bruins, but without Connor Hellebuyck in net.

After a dramatic offseason, the 2026-27 NHL will finally start for the Winnipeg Jets. However, as the Boston Bruins pay a visit to the franchise in Manitoba, the home team will be without their best player, goalie Connor Hellebuyck. As for the Bruins, they will be without Charlie McAvoy to face the Jets, meaning there will be two Olympic gold medalists with Team USA absent.

Connor Hellebuyck is out for the Jets’ season opener against the Bruins as he’s currently suspended by the organization. After going public with his trade request from Winnipeg, Hellebuyck didn’t report to training camp ahead of the 2026-27 NHL campaign. As a result, the Jets responded with a suspension, which remains in place and only adds fuel to a smoking fire inside the organization.

“The Winnipeg Jets announced they have suspended goaltender Connor Hellebuyck for failure to report to training camp,” the Jets’ public relations (PR) account reported back on Sept. 16 on X. There hasn’t been a new announcement on Hellebuyck’s status since.

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Hellebuyck’s contract situation

Things have turned ugly between Hellebuyck and the Jets, with neither side giving the other an inch. Signed to a seven-year, $59.5 million ($8.5 million AAV) extension, Hellebuyck has five years left on his contract in Winnipeg.

Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets at the TD Garden.

As many similarities as there are between Hellebuyck’s and Dylan Larkin’s trade requests, reports state the three-time Vezina Trophy winner doesn’t plan to exploit his full no-movement clause (NMC) as Larkin has.

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Instead, Hellebuyck simply wants to leave Winnipeg—reportedly hoping to head out of Canada and back to the USA. Most importantly, Hellebuyck hopes to play as soon as possible. And that’s exactly where the Jets’ leverage is.

Hellebuyck, Jets remain in standoff

Goalies are creatures of habit, and being sidelined with no injury doesn’t do Hellebuyck any good. The Jets know that and are keeping him away from the lineup for that purpose, to tire him out—all in the name of accountability and protecting the rest of the team from being distracted.

It’s unclear what the future will bring for Hellebuyck and the Jets, but it’s clear that as long as he remains under contract while suspended and not playing in the 2026-27 NHL season, what little is left of their relationship will only be shredded to pieces.

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Key takeaways