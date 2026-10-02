NY Giants’ John Harbaugh delivers important message on J.J. McCarthy and his QB job

John Harbaugh is already seeing encouraging signs from J.J. McCarthy after the New York Giants acquired the quarterback from the Minnesota Vikings. With Jaxson Dart sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, New York moved quickly to add another quarterback, sending a 2027 fifth-round pick to Minnesota for the former first-round selection.

McCarthy arrived with plenty to prove after falling down the Vikings’ depth chart, but the Giants clearly believe a change of scenery could give him another opportunity. For Harbaugh, the early returns have been positive, particularly when it comes to how quickly McCarthy has absorbed what the coaching staff has asked of him.

The Giants are not immediately handing McCarthy the starting job, with Jameis Winston still leading the quarterback room. However, Harbaugh’s latest comments suggest the organization sees considerably more than just emergency depth in its newest addition.

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Why did Giants trade for J.J. McCarthy?

After getting J.J. McCarthy into the building and beginning the process of teaching him the offense, John Harbaugh highlighted several traits that have stood out during the quarterback’s first days with the Giants.

“It’s been good to get him here. I’m excited about it. It’s an opportunity. It’s really the same answer. It’s an opportunity for us to improve our team, one little way maybe. And who knows where it goes or where it doesn’t go. But yeah, I’ve seen a guy. Seems like he picked things up we asked him to pick up really well. Studying, learning. Has a really good football foundation, all that kind of stuff. And that’s exciting. It’s another good football player at an important position.”

Those comments are particularly notable considering how quickly McCarthy has had to transition. The quarterback is learning a new offense while competing for a role behind Winston, meaning his ability to study, process information and adapt could determine how quickly he becomes a realistic option for the Giants.

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McCarthy was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after leading Michigan to a national championship under Jim Harbaugh. His NFL career in Minnesota never developed as expected, but John Harbaugh now has the opportunity to evaluate him in a completely different environment.

For the Giants, the trade is about more than simply replacing an injured quarterback. McCarthy gives the organization another young player at the most important position on the roster, and Harbaugh’s early assessment indicates the coaching staff already sees reasons to believe he can contribute.

The immediate priority remains getting McCarthy comfortable with the offense and determining how quickly he can become ready for NFL action. Whether that eventually leads to a larger role remains uncertain, but the Giants appear willing to give their new quarterback the opportunity to show what he can do.

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Key takeaways