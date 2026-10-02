Report: Jameis Winston’s level will dictate if he is NY Giants QB1 over JJ McCarthy

Jameis Winston is the New York Giants starter for now, but JJ McCarthy represents a threat to the veteran.

The New York Giants made a move that brought JJ McCarthy to the roster. After trading a late round pick to the Minnesota Vikings. However, Jameis Winston is the starting signal-caller for now. The latest reports state that Winston isn’t solidified as the season starter as the new quarterback is clearly a threat to his role on the team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network appeared on the Pat McAfee show and stated that if Jameis Winston’s level “is ok or less than ok,” it’s a real possibility than McCarthy takes the field as soon as he learns the new offense.

This comes after a Week 2 performance that left all Giants fans in disarray. Winston looked unprepared, and it seemed like he didn’t know the playbook very well. Given how Winston has already spent more than a year with the team, it was a very disappointing way of earn in your place.

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McCarthy is not clearly better

McCarthy isn’t a polished NFL quarterback at all. In fact, he is also very turnover prone. Still, sometimes a change of quarterback and a change of scenery is just the perfect marriage for a franchise. If Jameis Winston isn’t able to sustain a high level of play, it’s perfectly reasonable for the Giants to see McCarthy as the better option going forward.

McCarthy lost his job in Minnesota to Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz. Still, it was just two years ago that the Vikings spent a top 10 pick in the NFL draft to get their hands on McCarthy, who won a National Championship at the collegiate level.

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This is a temporary solution

John Harbaugh spoke on McCarthy now that he shares the locker room with Winston. The Giants need to solve this problem as soon as possible because it is a 2026 issue. For next year, they should have Jaxson Dart back under center.

Expectations were very high for this team early in the season. So now they have to deliver even if it means that the second or third string quarterback are needed to do so. For McCarthy, he also opened up about the move to the Giants, and seems eager to take on the challenge.

Key takeaways

Jameis Winston remains the starting quarterback for the Giants for now.

remains the starting quarterback for the Giants for now. Insider Ian Rapoport reported JJ McCarthy could take over if Winston struggles.

if Winston struggles. Minnesota originally selected McCarthy as a top 10 NFL draft pick.