NY Giants might reportedly retain Kayvon Thibodeaux after Dexter Lawrence’s trade

Dexter Lawrence’s departure from the New York Giants was undoubtedly one of the biggest storylines in the NFL in recent weeks. In a way, this might bring some relief to the G-Men, given that a potential departure for Kayvon Thibodeaux is now less likely.

“The #Giants, who had gotten trade calls centered around edge Kayvon Thibodeaux for the last few months, are now considered less likely to trade him following the blockbuster deal sending Dexter Lawrence to the #Bengals, sources say,” Ian Rapoport revealed on X. “No one is ruling anything out. But unlikely.”

The insider also revealed that Thibodeaux is set to play on his $14.751M fifth-year option. If his stay is confirmed, it would be a huge defensive boost for John Harbaugh.

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Elite defense for the Giants

The New York Giants have assembled a truly elite defensive front, anchored by the fearsome trio of Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, and the rising star Abdul Carter. Thibodeaux is coming off a dominant 2025 campaign where he registered 13.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles, establishing himself as a premier game-changer in the league.

Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 and Abdul Carter #51 of the New York Giants.

With Burns providing veteran pressure from the opposite edge and Carter adding explosive athleticism to the rotation, the G-Men possess one of the most formidable pass-rushing units in football. Given the chemistry of this group, a potential departure for Thibodeaux would be catastrophic for John Harbaugh’s defensive scheme, as it would strip the team of its most consistent disruptor and leave a massive void that even the most talented rosters would struggle to fill.

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What is Thibodeaux’s contract situation?

Kayvon Thibodeaux is currently entering the fifth-year option of his rookie contract for the 2026 season, though his lack of a long-term extension talks have fueled trade speculation throughout the offseason. General Manager Joe Schoen has publicly stated he expects “big things” from Thibodeaux under new head coach John Harbaugh, but without a new deal, the star edge rusher is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.