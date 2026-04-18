Dexter Lawrence traded to Bengals: NY Giants updated picks in the 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Giants have parted ways with Dexter Lawrence, trading him to the Cincinnati Bengals. Take a look at the updated 2026 NFL Draft picks for the NFC East club.

On Saturday, following a long contract dispute, the Giants sent Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati, as reported by Jordan Raanan. In exchange, Big Blue received the Bengals’ first-round pick in the upcoming draft.

The trade marks a significant shift for the Giants under new head coach John Harbaugh. Lawrence, who had requested a move after contract extension talks reached an impasse, was the cornerstone of the defensive line for seven seasons.

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NY Giants’ picks in the 2026 NFL Draft after the Dexter Lawrence trade

The Giants now hold two first-round picks in the 2026 draft. New York has acquired the 10th overall pick from the Bengals, adding a second top-10 selection to their arsenal for the event that begins next Thursday in Pittsburgh.

No. 5 overall

No. 10 overall

No. 37 overall

No. 105 overall

No. 145 overall

No. 186 overall

No. 192 overall

No. 193 overall

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Dexter Lawrence must still pass a physical and finalize a contract with the Bengals for the move to be completed. However, reports suggest the defensive star is already on good terms with Cincinnati’s front office regarding a new deal.

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