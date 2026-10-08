NY Giants OC Matt Nagy gives JJ McCarthy outstanding grade so far

It's been a hectic arrival, but according to offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, JJ McCarthy has been doing great since getting to the New York Giants.

When the New York Giants traded for JJ McCarthy, the quarterback had to endure a process of getting to know the playbook and his new teammates. According to offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, the signal-caller is excelling.

Matt Nagy spoke on McCarthy and said, “He’s doing really well. That’s as best as I can put it. You look back seven days ago when we were up here having the same conversation, he’s much further along, which is, again, a credit to our position coaches… Proud of him, but this is just the beginning. But I’d say A+ right now.”

McCarthy comes from a very complex playbook in Minnesota under Kevin O’Connell. Nagy utilizes a traditional West Coast system derived from Andy Reid. It’s not easy, but O’Connell belongs to the expansive Sean McVay coaching tree. Both are complex, but McCarthy has experience in learning deep playbooks.

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McCarthy reputation is split

JJ McCarthy is widely regarded as a smart, well-prepared quarterback with strong mental processing. However, scouts and analysts have split opinions on how well his football intelligence translates to high-level NFL execution. On the field, his decision-making might be baffling.

While McCarthy thrived under Jim Harbaugh in Michigan, the NFL level has made McCarthy a mistake-prone quarterback. However, it’s not because of playbook knowledge, it’s a progression kind of problem.

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McCarthy needs a redemption

As of now, McCarthy is backing up Jameis Winston, who delivered a strong message to the Giants. Hence, McCarthy is waiting for his chance, but if it arrives, it’s a time for redemption.

After being a top 10 pick, he lost his job as the Vikings QB1, dealt with plenty of injuries, and the Vikings gave up on him, hence the trade. Now, he needs to prove he belongs in the NFL.

Key takeaways

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy gave JJ McCarthy an “A+ right now” for learning the playbook.

for learning the playbook. JJ McCarthy operated under a complex offense in Minnesota under Kevin O’Connell .

. The former top-10 pick lost his Vikings QB1 job prior to the Giants trade.