John Harbaugh details what OC Matt Nagy needs to improve on NY Giants offense

The New York Giants have a key aspect to improve according to John Harbaugh, putting offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on blast.

The New York Giants are 3-1 but that doesn’t mean they are the finished product. In fact, John Harbaugh needs the team to improve on one key aspect of the offense, which falls entirely on the shoulders of offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

While the Giants have made their identity to be one of a very physical team, there’s still things to improve. For instance, the Giants are fifth in rush attempts (29.8) in the NFL. The team is also second on time of possession per game, averaging 32:41 minutes.

However, they rank 25th in yards per carry with just 3.7. That’s something Harbaugh has taken notice of. “I mean, we’re just not good enough yet. Defenses are playing us pretty well. As we get better, we’ll probably have more longer runs,” Harbaugh told reporters. “Also, if we make them pay a little more with play action, I think that’ll loosen them up a little bit, probably,” Harbaugh added.

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This is a direct indictment on Matt Nagy

While offensive coordinator Matt Nagy follows the identity that Harbaugh is trying to install, he is also the playcaller. Harbaugh pretty much just told him that the Giants need more explosive plays to actually function at full potential.

The Giants are ranked 21st in points scored. On the explosive plays alone, it’s clear they aren’t able to produce any. The Giants are 29th in the NFL in yards per play, with just 4.7 yards on average.

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The running game is in trouble

Cam Skattebo is a very talented back. However, Skattebo just had an injury update, so his status for the near future is not clear. Still, whether it’s Skattebo or Najee Harris, the running game is not efficient.

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Key takeaways