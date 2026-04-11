NY Giants’ offseason program shows early absences for John Harbaugh

The New York Giants have already begun their preparations, with some noticeable absences. Paulson Adebo, Dexter Lawrence, and Sam Roberts were not present, although John Harbaugh made it clear that this stage of preparation is not mandatory.

“Paulson wasn’t here,” the experienced head coach said to the press. “There’s no excused or unexcused. It’s voluntary. Guys come or not come according to their choosing. Voluntary-type time of year.”

Although the cornerback was one of the notable absences, it is known that he remains in constant contact with the staff. In a way, this comes as a relief for the team, and his situation does not appear to be in danger.

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“He hasn’t been in attendance, but I’ve heard he has been in contact with the staff. Not sure the exact reason for his absence, but it’s not a contract issue or something like that,” the reporter Dan Duggan revealed on X.

Paulson Adebo #21 of the New York Giants.

When do the OTAs start?

Under new head coach John Harbaugh, the New York Giants‘ official OTA (Organized Team Activity) workouts are scheduled to begin on May 19, 2026. The team’s Phase 3 schedule includes three sets of OTA dates: May 19–21, May 27–29, and June 1–4.

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While the overall voluntary offseason program officially kicked off on April 7 with strength and conditioning (Phase 1), the OTAs represent the first time the squad will engage in on-field, non-contact drills like 7-on-7 and 11-on-11. These sessions will lead directly into the mandatory veteran minicamp, which is set for June 8–10.

Giants look to the Draft

The Giants currently hold seven total picks for the 2026 NFL Draft, including a premium top-five selection. Their draft capital begins with the No. 5 overall pick in the first round, followed by No. 37 in the second.

While they do not own a third-round pick, they possess selections in the fourth (No. 105) and fifth (No. 145) rounds, and they have significant volume in the sixth round with three picks: No. 186, No. 192 (acquired from Miami), and No. 193 (acquired from Dallas).