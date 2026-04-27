Brandon Aiyuk trade reportedly hits obstacle tied to his 49ers deal

Brandon Aiyuk is at the center of a complicated trade standoff as the San Francisco 49ers navigate a difficult negotiation period with their star wideout. The hurdles for a potential move are increasing, as both the 49ers and interested teams are finding it nearly impossible to maintain steady contact with him.

The insights provided by Adam Schefter during a recent appearance on 49ers Access with Sterling Bennett suggest that the receiver’s current contract is the primary sticking point. “I think the reason a team is not trading for him right now is they don’t want to assume the current contract that he has,” Schefter explained on the show, noting that his silence has stalled any forward progress.

Schefter further elaborated that the communication breakdown is a league-wide issue, as rival executives have also hit a wall when trying to reach the playmaker. “It’s a situation where he hasn’t been in clear and constant communication with the Niners and they have had a hard time getting a hold of him,” he added, suggesting teams may avoid the drama when there are plenty of top offensive players available in the NFL market right now without such baggage.

Advertisement

What happens if the 49ers can’t find a trade for Aiyuk?

If a trade partner doesn’t materialize, San Francisco will have to decide whether to force a “hold-in” situation or cave to Aiyuk’s high-end contract demands. Given his current cap hit, the 49ers are essentially holding an elite asset that they cannot effectively utilize or move unless the player re-establishes a professional dialogue with the front office.

The 49ers and other teams are having a hard time getting a hold of Brandon Aiyuk as the team attempts to trade him, per @AdamSchefter



SF doesn’t want to give him away for free, meanwhile teams don’t want to trade for his contract. #49ers | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/vPZuxRiCa3 — Sterling Bennett🔌💭 (@49ers_Access) April 28, 2026

Aiyuk’s value remains historically high following a 2023 season where he hauled in 75 catches for over 1,342 yards and seven TDs, proving to be on the most reliable target in Kyle Shanahan’s system. However, his absence from voluntary workouts have made rival teams wary of the high price of admission.

Advertisement

Until the communication barrier is broken, Aiyuk remains in a state of limbo that could potentially bleed into the start of training camp and the regular season. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations like the 49ers, having their top receiving threat disconnected from the organization is a distraction they desperately need to resolve before September.