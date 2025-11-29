NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart sends clear message ahead of Monday Night Football against Patriots

This NFL season is already over for the New York Giants after becoming the first team eliminated from playoff contention. However, looking ahead, the return of Jaxson Dart to the field for Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots is far from insignificant.

The former Ole Miss quarterback missed the last few games due to being in concussion protocol, and many began to wonder whether Dart would continue taking risks when running the ball or, instead, take the necessary precautions.

“When I look back at the game, there’s not a hit where I’m like, dang, I shouldn’t have taken that hit, to be honest,” Dart said, via a transcript from the team. “I felt like I was making smart decisions. I didn’t take really any unnecessary hits.

“That was just a situation where you kind of lose control of your body when you fumble it and you’re not really bracing for the ground. But obviously, moving forward, now I’ve got to be more available for this team, so, that’s obviously on the forefront of my mind going forward.”

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants warms up.

What happened to Dart?

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was forced to exit game against the Chicago Bears early after sustaining a concussion. The injury, which occurred during the Week 10 loss, required Dart to be evaluated in the blue medical tent before being ruled out.

The former Ole Miss Rebels standout had been having a strong outing before the injury, and his absence was a major blow to the Giants’ offense as the team attempted to close out the game.

Jaxson Dart’s rookie season in New York

Jaxson Dart has provided a much-needed spark for the New York Giants this season, showcasing legitimate promise before suffering a concussion in Week 10. Through his nine starts, Dart compiled 2,450 passing yards, recording 17 touchdowns against just seven interceptions, demonstrating both arm talent and decision-making ability.

While his season was abruptly halted, his production has firmly placed him in the conversation to be the Giants’ starting quarterback entering the 2026 season, offering the franchise a compelling option to build around moving forward.

