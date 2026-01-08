John Harbaugh and potential Dolphins HC candidates with Mike McDaniel fired

The news came as a surprise to many. After another disappointing season, the Miami Dolphins made the shocking decision to fire Mike McDaniel, and now the carousel of potential replacements has begun. John Harbaugh, who recently faced a similar fate in Baltimore, is among the top candidates.

While no concrete names have emerged yet regarding who might take over in South Florida for 2026, there are a few obvious candidates. Anthony Weaver, the current defensive coordinator, knows the franchise inside and out, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he lands an interview.

Matt Nagy is another coordinator with aspirations to return as a head coach. Having worked alongside Andy Reid during his successful tenure with the Chiefs—including Super Bowl victories—Nagy is one of the top candidates the Titans are considering for next season.

Kliff Kingsbury is a highly sought-after name among several franchises that are without a head coach, and Jonathan Gannon, recently dismissed by the Arizona Cardinals, could also join this list of potential candidates.

Mike McDaniel at Hard Rock Stadium on September 29, 2025.

Harbaugh, the leading candidate to succeed

Following the official dismissal of Mike McDaniel on Thursday, the Miami Dolphins have wasted no time identifying a successor, with former Ravens champion John Harbaugh emerging as the frontrunner.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, with him available, and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross’ ties to the family, Harbaugh now looms as a key candidate for Miami to finally bring a Super Bowl pedigree to South Florida.

Ownership reportedly moved on after McDaniel ended with a 35-33 record during his four-year tenure, citing a lack of late-season consistency and postseason success as the primary reasons for the change.

In search of a General Manager

The Miami Dolphins are officially entering a total organizational reset, as the front office is also simultaneously searching for a new General Manager who will likely have significant influence over the selection of the next Head Coach.

This leadership transition comes at a volatile time for the roster, with South Florida bracing for a potential mass exodus of talent; a quick look at the Dolphins free agents in 2026 reveals a long list of key starters whose uncertain futures could force the new regime into an immediate and aggressive rebuilding phase.