What happens if Real Madrid win, tie or lose vs Atletico Madrid today in Spanish Super Cup 2026 semifinals?

Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid this afternoon at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Saudi Arabia in the Spanish Super Cup 2026 semifinal, with a spot in the final against Barcelona on the line. Los Blancos want to lift their first trophy of the year, against their longtime rivals. Follow Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live with us!

Real Madrid enter the matchup as the favorite to secure a spot in the final, though anything can happen in the Madrid Derby. Xabi Alonso’s squad arrives in peak form, currently sitting second in LaLiga with 45 points and coming off a dominant 5-1 victory over Real Betis—its fourth consecutive win.

However, the Spanish manager will have to navigate a significant absence as Kylian Mbappe remains sidelined. The Frenchman is out with a knee sprain, and Gonzalo Garcia, who is coming off a sensational hat-trick in his last outing, is expected to step into the starting lineup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the other side of the pitch, Atletico Madrid head into the semifinal looking to find their footing. Diego Simeone’s side recently saw a four-game winning streak snapped following a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad, leaving them in fourth place in the LaLiga standings with 38 points.

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

What happens if Real Madrid win vs Atletico Madrid?

If Real Madrid defeat Atletico Madrid in regulation, they will advance directly to the Spanish Super Cup Final. There, they will face Barcelona on Sunday, January 11, in a high-stakes Clásico for the first trophy of 2026.

Advertisement

see also Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live in the USA: 2026 Spanish Supercopa

What happens if Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid tie?

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has opted to maintain the rule change introduced last season, eliminating extra time from the tournament’s format. Consequently, if the match remains deadlocked after 90 minutes of regulation, it will proceed directly to a penalty shootout to determine who advances to the final.

Advertisement

What happens if Real Madrid lose vs Atletico Madrid?

If Atletico Madrid pull off the upset, Diego Simeone’s side will secure the ticket to the final. In this case, Atletico would face Barcelona on Sunday at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, while Real Madrid would be eliminated from the competition.