Trending topics:
NFL

NY Giants receive huge update on QB Jaxson Dart amid Jameis Winston run ahead of Week 13 MNF game vs Patriots

The New York Giants are preparing for a Monday Night Football clash against the New England Patriots. Will Jaxson Dart be back or will the team still roll with Jameis Winston at quarterback?

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants.
© Ron Jenkins/Getty ImagesJaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants.

The New York Giants have changed their vibes with Jameis Winston under center. However, with the Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots just a few days ago, they received an update on starting quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Jaxson Dart finally cleared concussion protocol. However, the team has played well with Jameis Winston. Mike Kafka, interim head coach, confirmed that the Giants will deploy Dart as the starter.

Dart missed two games and the Giants lost both of them, but both were one-score games. Winston completed 56.9% of his passes for 567 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Classic Jameis form.

Advertisement

Jameis brings a different vibe than Dart

Dart is a mobile QB with a big arm and ability to run. Winston is more of a pocket passer, but can move and is a wild man. His recklessness is his best and worst asset at the same time.

Jameis Winston, QB for the New York Giants

Jameis Winston, QB for the New York Giants

Advertisement

For Dart, he needs to take care of himself while running, but the fact of the matter is that he is a dual-threat quarterback. Against the Patriots, the Giants need to be absolutely fearless. In the end, they are facing one of the best teams in the NFL.

Giants defender praises Drake Maye ahead of Week 13 matchup

see also

Giants defender praises Drake Maye ahead of Week 13 matchup

The Patriots can’t afford to lose this game

The Patriots are 10-2 atop of the AFC. However, a loss paired with a Broncos win would bring them back to the second seed of the conference. This would mean New England would lose the bye week and lose a possible AFC Championship Game at home.

Advertisement

That is absolutely not what the Patriots want. Hence, they cannot overlook the Giants, especially after a long week of preparation. This is a must-win game for the Pats, but the Giants have nothing to lose. It can be a good primetime showdown.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
NY Giants star, not Jaxson Dart, sends a warning to the NFL as regular season enters its last stretch
NFL

NY Giants star, not Jaxson Dart, sends a warning to the NFL as regular season enters its last stretch

Why is Jaxson Dart not playing today and why is Jameis Winston starting for Giants vs Packers instead of Russell Wilson?
NFL

Why is Jaxson Dart not playing today and why is Jameis Winston starting for Giants vs Packers instead of Russell Wilson?

Giants make strong decision about Russell Wilson after firing Brian Daboll with Jaxson Dart injured
NFL

Giants make strong decision about Russell Wilson after firing Brian Daboll with Jaxson Dart injured

Andy Reid's Chiefs could reportedly lose Patrick Mahomes' key teammate for rest of the season
NFL

Andy Reid's Chiefs could reportedly lose Patrick Mahomes' key teammate for rest of the season

Better Collective Logo