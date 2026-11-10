Jonathan Taylor possibility fades with NY Giants ‘unlikely’ to make big trade at deadline

For several weeks, Jonathan Taylor was one of the leading names linked to a potential move to bolster the New York Giants ahead of the trade deadline.

As the trade deadline slowly approaches, teams are reaching a crucial point in shaping their rosters for the final stretch of the season. Jonathan Taylor has been linked to the New York Giants for quite some time as a potential addition to their backfield. However, a recent report on X from ESPN‘s Jordan Raanan suggests that his chances of landing in East Rutherford are fading, as a blockbuster trade appears unlikely.

The reasons are more than clear: given their current situation in the 2026 NFL season, the Giants are unwilling to overpay for any potential move, despite having needs at both running back and defensive tackle.

The high asking prices for certain players are forcing the Big Blue to reconsider their options several times before reaching an agreement. In this scenario, Taylor could see his opportunity to join New York slip away, at least in the short term.

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The trust placed in Skattebo

Injuries have been a recurring issue for the Giants this season, and the backfield has been no exception. A hamstring injury sidelined Cam Skattebo in recent days. However, John Harbaugh recently provided a positive injury update, suggesting that his RB1 should be ready to go for Thursday Night Football.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants celebrates following a win.

Skattebo has emerged as a dominant force in the Giants’ rushing attack, establishing himself as the team’s top option at running back and pushing established names like Devin Singletary down the depth chart. With Taylor’s potential arrival in East Rutherford looking increasingly unlikely, No. 44 could continue doing his thing on the gridiron.

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The names in Giants’ backfield

Cam Skattebo has clearly established himself as the New York Giants’ No. 1 option at running back this season, with an experienced and proven name like Devin Singletary backing him up.

At the bottom of the depth chart is Greg DesRosiers, a player who, when called upon, has exceeded John Harbaugh‘s expectations. Do the G-Men really need to add another name to the mix?

Key takeaways

Jonathan Taylor joining the New York Giants is unlikely ahead of the trade deadline.

ahead of the trade deadline. Cam Skattebo should return for Thursday Night Football following a recent hamstring injury.

for Thursday Night Football following a recent hamstring injury. Greg DesRosiers sits at the bottom of the New York Giants’ running back depth chart.