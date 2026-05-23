NY Giants rely on Jaxson Dart’s maturity to better protect his body in the 2026 NFL season

Jaxson Dart will play his second season as a professional in the NFL, and the New York Giants are confident that he will be in optimal physical condition.

Jaxson Dart took his first steps in the NFL following the decline in performance of Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants. While the losing record is merely anecdotal, the level shown by the former Ole Miss Rebels football standout was very promising despite taking certain unnecessary risks on specific plays.

In fact, this is one of the biggest areas Dart himself must improve moving forward. A new coaching staff could perhaps be the key to helping him avoid concussions and stop putting his body at avoidable danger in order to stay healthy for as long as possible.

“That was, like, one of our first meetings with Coach (Brian) Callahan just pulling up my tape and just going over situationally, like, is it worth the risk here in this situation,” Dart said to the press recently. “And that’s what we talk about a ton is situationally just being smart.

Advertisement

“Coach G-Ro (senior offensive assistant Greg Roman) talked about it today. It’s important for the quarterback to make sure how he’s feeling one play that he’s going to feel that same way the next play. And at the same time, just having the experience last year of sitting out two games, I hadn’t done that in my career. So, I just hated that time of not being out there with my teammates.”

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants.

Dart wants to protect himself without changing his playing style

When the Giants selected Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL Draft, the G-Men knew exactly what kind of player they were getting. That was never going to change, even at the NFL level. However, he will have to adapt quickly in order to stay healthy, while still maintaining the competitiveness that has always defined him.

Advertisement

“I mean my competitiveness isn’t going to change at all,” the quarterback said. “I think, just like I said, it just goes into situationally. Just what times it’s worth it and what times it’s not. And just making those mature decisions.”

The hard hits could not only become a major problem for Dart’s health, but also for the aspirations of the New York Giants, who are aiming to return to the top tier of the NFL as soon as possible.

The Giants’ QB will be well protected

To make sure Jaxson Dart doesn’t take another beating this season, the Giants‘ front office completely overhauled the trenches. Protecting his blindside is still elite left tackle Andrew Thomas, but Big Blue brought in massive reinforcements to beef up the interior and the right side.

Advertisement

The biggest addition is rookie first-round pick Francis Mauigoa (selected 10th overall after the massive Dexter Lawrence trade), who is expected to anchor a side of the line alongside newly signed veteran guard Daniel Faalele and versatile blocker Aaron Stinnie.

With Jermaine Eluemunor also returning to provide veteran stability and depth, the G-Men are fielding a much heavier, meaner unit designed to keep Dart upright, clean up those costly pre-snap penalties, and give him the pocket security he desperately needs to elevate his game in Year 2.