NY Giants Jermaine Eluemunor reacts to Abdul Carter’s response to Jaxson Dart introducing Donald Trump at rally

Just when people thought the New York Giants locker room would fall into a massive online brawl due to Abdul Carter slamming Jaxson Dart for introducing Donald Trump at a rally, veteran Jermaine Eluemunor calmed the mood with just two words.

Dart appeared at a New York Rally to introduce Donald Trump, which prompted teammate Abdul Carter to get mad at his QB. However, then NFL columnist Pat Leonard reacted to Carter’s post with a smiley face, which made Eluemunor to quote that smiley face with a “relax Pat.”

That basically says to the people that there is no issue inside the Giants locker room, just two players having different political views. The message Eluemunor wants to send is that there is nothing to worry about.

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Eluemunor was in the eye of the critics already this offseason

Eluemunor recently signed a three-year, $39 million deal, but some fans have questioned his physical status. However, Eluemunor took it with humor, posting a meme reacting to the concerns.

Eluemunor is a very good, above average NFL offensive lineman. He has exceptional pass-blocking ability, and he is reliable and adaptable. However, he is also prone to flags, drawing 14 flags in recent times.

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The Giants need chemistry to win

It seems like the Giants have it all figured out for next season. However, if there is no chemistry, all things could plummet. Hence, a guy like Eluemunor calming the waters is key for the locker room. If all goes well, the Giants could be a problem for other teams.