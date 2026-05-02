NY Giants report confirms Leki Fotu’s contract details

The New York Giants and head coach John Harbuagh continue to build out their defensive line with cost-effective moves, and the addition of Leki Fotu fits that approach perfectly.

According to Dan Duggan, the details of Fotu’s contract show a low-risk signing aimed at adding depth while the team explores bigger options. “Giants DT Leki Fotu contract details, per source: 1 year, $1.29 million with $25K guaranteed. It’s a VSB contract so cap hit is $1.13M.”

The structure of the deal makes it clear: this is about flexibility. With minimal guaranteed money and a modest cap hit, the Giants are bringing in a rotational piece without limiting their ability to pursue more impactful additions.

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Depth move as Giants keep eyes on bigger target

Fotu’s signing appears to be more about depth than a long-term solution. As the Giants continue to reshape their defensive front following the Dexter Lawrence trade, they are still expected to pursue a more prominent presence in the middle, namely D.J. Reader.

In that context, Fotu provides insurance. He adds size and experience to the interior while the front office works through a competitive market for higher-end talent.

Originally selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, Fotu has built a career as a rotational defensive tackle. He has also spent time with teams like the New York Jets, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Houston Texans, giving him a broad range of experience across different defensive systems.

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For now, the Giants continue to layer their roster strategically. Fotu may not be the headline move, but he plays a role in the bigger picture, one that could still include a major addition to anchor the defensive line.