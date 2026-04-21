NY Giants reportedly accept Jeremiyah Love won’t be available in 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Giants have several decisions to make in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, their biggest may be one that doesn’t entirely come down to them. If the Giants want to draft Jeremiyah Love, they’ll need other teams to let him fall to No. 5. The odds of that happening are ultra slim, and the G-Men may have already come to terms with it.

“Jeremiyah Love is believed to be the player the Giants want the most,” as reported by SportsNet New York’s Connor Hughes. “He’s likely the pick if he finds his way to No. 5. That just seems unlikely.“

If there’s a silver lining, though, it’s the fact the Giants may face a dream scenario to trade down thanks to the Arizona Cardinals showing interest in Love. On the one hand, they would miss out on Love, but they could gain significant value by trading out of the top five of the 2026 NFL Draft instead. Whether the glass is half full or half empty will come down to each fan’s perspective.

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NY Giants’ biggest threats to draft Love

The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets are no threats to the Giants. Fernando Mendoza is 99.9% headed to Sin City with the first overall selection. Meanwhile, the Jets are being linked to defensive prospects. Most reports suggest it will go down to the wire between edge rushers Arvell Reese and David Bailey. The Jets may simply flip a coin.

Jeremiyah Love #4 RB.

That leaves the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans, who own the third and fourth overall picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Cardinals signed Tyler Allgeier in free agency, but he could be used in a role similar to the one he had in Atlanta—complementary to a superstar like Bijan Robinson. Allgeier may have a problem with that, though. He may not have signed up for such a role. Drafting Love could brew locker room trouble for the Cards.

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As for the Titans, Tony Pollard is their top running back option, but he would have a complementary role if Love makes his way to Music City. Pollard grew accustomed to sharing a backfield during his days with the Dallas Cowboys (playing alongside Ezekiel Elliott). Coming off his fourth straight 1,000-plus rushing-yard season, he may not like such a decision, but he will also turn 29 on April 30, making the decision easier for the Titans.

Giants will keep an eye on Cardinals, Titans

Barring a trade down out of the top five, both franchises have a case to make for drafting Love with their first-round selection. Only one can come away with the Notre Dame alum, though. The other will have to settle for the next-best player on its board.

What if Love is available at No. 5?

If both—somehow, some way—pass on Love and the star running back falls into New York’s lap, that could change everything. John Harbaugh and the Giants may not be able to resist selecting whom they view as the best talent in the entire class.

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Positional value and analytics may argue against making such a pick so high in the first round, but that’s of little relevance to the G-Men. If Love is available at No. 5, it might be seen as a divine sign by New York—and how could they look the other way then?