NY Giants selecting Caleb Downs reportedly no longer a secret ahead of NFL Draft

A big part of the magic behind the NFL Draft lies in the suspense and uncertainty before commissioner Roger Goodell announces each pick. However, with social media and the tireless news cycle, that surprise factor is getting lost more and more with each passing year. The New York Giants may be the latest organization to suffer such a leak of their intentions.

Before the New York Giants make their primary first-round selection (No. 5 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft, fans may already know whom the G-Men will be taking. Moreover, teams across the league might have learned who New York will take—and it may be none other than Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

“[The Giants] are taking Caleb Downs,” an anonymous NFL head coach said in dialogue with SportsNet New York reporter Connor Hughes. Whether this changes New York’s plans or not remains to be seen. According to reports, the Giants could face a dream scenario in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Caleb Downs could have big impact

Caleb Downs’ profile, along with his college football career and family history in the league—the son of former RB Gary Downs and brother of Josh Downs, who plays WR for the Colts—indicates the Buckeyes’ safety may have all the makings of a Day 1 starter. With him, the Giants’ secondary could take it to another level in the 2026 NFL campaign.

Caleb Downs in the elements at Michigan Stadium

As it stands, the Giants’ secondary is led by cornerbacks Paulson Adebo and Greg Newsome II, along with safety Jevon Holland. The former Miami Dolphins defensive back is exclusively a free safety, whereas Downs can be deployed at both positions.

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With the free safety spot covered, the G-Men may utilize Downs as a strong safety. A Holland–Downs duo could become one of the best in the league while still being quite young (Holland is 26 and Downs is 21).

Could it have been Glenn who predicted the Giants would draft Downs?

According to @SNYGiants on X, it was an NFL head coach whose team drafts in the top five who boldly claimed the Giants will select Downs with the fifth overall pick. Given that SportsNet New York is based in the Big Apple—and considering the New York Jets hold the No. 2 overall selection—it’s very likely it was Aaron Glenn who revealed the Giants’ plans.

After all, the Jets and Giants share MetLife Stadium, and rumors travel fast within the building. Even if the Jets spend most of their time in Florham Park, they are still aware of what their cross-town neighbors are up to.

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