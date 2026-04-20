NY Giants could face dream scenario thanks to Cardinals’ sudden interest in Jeremiyah Love

Jeremiyah Love’s future is a major talking point heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. Suddenly, the Arizona Cardinals are seriously considering the Notre Dame star, which could create an ideal scenario for the New York Giants that even the most optimistic fans might not have foreseen.

The Cardinals had always felt like the likeliest team to trade down out of the top five in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, that may have changed. “There is growing chatter in league circles that Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is in play with Arizona at No. 3 overall,” as reported by insider Adam Schefter.

If Love is gone at No. 3, it might trigger a chaotic domino effect—one that could suit the Giants marvellously. The Giants’ bold plan for the 2026 NFL Draft may work out to perfection. The Tennessee Titans have long been considered the favorites to draft Love; if he is taken off the board right before their pick at fourth overall, the Titans would likely pivot to a “best player available” selection.

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Potential dream scenario for NY Giants

Most signs indicate Tennessee would then choose between linebacker Sonny Styles or offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa. Should that happen, New York may be handed an opportunity to trade down on a silver platter. A talent like EDGE David Bailey could prompt several teams to consider trading up.

John Harbaugh, NY Giants’ head coach

Since the Giants do not necessarily need another star edge pass rusher, they can afford to move down a few spots and secure even more picks to bolster their already significant draft capital.

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“Dream scenario for Giants that is close to coming to fruition. There will be many teams interested in coming up for David Bailey. And New York will listen,” as reported by SNY’s Connor Hughes on X.

NY Giants’ draft picks

Heading into a crucial weekend—John Harbaugh’s first NFL draft in East Rutherford—the Giants own a total of eight selections in 2026. The trade of Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals secured the 10th overall selection, giving the Giants three picks in the top 40.

New York is clearly planning for the long term. Just as the Giants are reportedly waiting until after the draft to sign veteran defensive tackle D.J. Reader—in order to protect their compensatory pick formula in 2027—they may also consider trading down from their 5th overall pick to acquire even more capital.

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Still, anything can happen. Just like the Cardinals are suddenly in play for Love, change can go down in the blink of an eye during draft week. As it stands, the Giants own the following selections: