NY Giants reportedly end contract negotiations with Dexter Lawrence as trade rumors increase ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The situation between the New York Giants and Dexter Lawrence has taken a dramatic turn just days before the 2026 NFL Draft. What once appeared to be a tense but manageable contract negotiation has now escalated into something far more serious. With both sides unable to find common ground, the possibility of a resolution through a new deal is rapidly fading.

At the heart of the conflict remains Lawrence’s push for a significant salary increase despite still being under contract. The Giants, meanwhile, have maintained a measured stance throughout the process, unwilling to rush into a market-setting extension. That gap has only widened over time, turning what initially looked like standard negotiations into a full-blown standoff with real consequences.

According to Pat Leonard, the situation has already crossed a critical threshold. “The Giants and Dexter Lawrence are not at an impasse. The situation is more dire than that: The contract negotiations between the team and Lawrence’s camp have ‘broken off,’ sources tell. The Giants have been speaking to teams about possible trades for the star DT, and there is ‘significant’ interest around the league in acquiring him.”

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Is a Dexter Lawrence trade now inevitable for the Giants?

If negotiations have truly broken off, the implications are clear: a trade is no longer just a possibility, it may be the only viable path forward. While earlier reports suggested the two sides were simply at an impasse, this latest development points to a complete breakdown in communication, making a contract resolution increasingly unlikely in the short term.

That shift fundamentally changes the timeline. With the draft approaching, the Giants now have a narrow window to capitalize on Lawrence’s value and secure meaningful return. Waiting beyond draft weekend would significantly reduce the immediate impact of any deal, particularly in terms of acquiring premium capital.

Perhaps the most intriguing element is the level of interest across the league. Multiple suitors appear to be monitoring the situation closely, which could spark a competitive bidding environment. For the Giants, that presents an opportunity to extract maximum value, but it also reinforces the reality that Dexter Lawrence’s time in New York may be nearing its end.