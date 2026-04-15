Dexter Lawrence has a huge advantage in trade talks with NY Giants

The New York Giants find themselves in a complex and increasingly urgent situation with defensive star Dexter Lawrence as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches.

According to Jeremy Fowler, Lawrence may actually hold the upper hand in these ongoing discussions, particularly due to external factors shaping the market. “What helps Lawrence’s trade value, aside from his status as a premier player: It’s a weaker DT draft class. Teams that need an upgrade will likely jump on this.”

The lack of high-end defensive tackle prospects in this year’s class could ultimately work in Lawrence’s favor. For New York, this opens the door to potentially receiving a compelling trade offer, especially from contenders looking to make a win-now move. With demand potentially outweighing supply, the Giants may find themselves fielding stronger proposals than expected.

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What does Dexter Lawrence want in trade talks with NY Giants?

Dexter Lawrence wants more money from the New York Giants. At this point, the situation appears to have two clear paths. The first is a contract renegotiation that places Lawrence among the highest-paid players at his position, potentially reaching the $30 million per year range.

The alternative is a trade scenario in which the Giants capitalize on Lawrence’s elevated value to amass significant draft capital. Given the reported market dynamics, it would likely take a substantial package to convince them to move on from the star player, but the possibility is very real if the right offer emerges.

Timing, however, is everything. These next few days are critical, as the Giants would strongly prefer to receive and utilize any potential assets immediately rather than after the draft concludes.