NY Giants stay busy after DJ Reader signing, claiming DT Zacch Pickens off waivers from Chiefs

After signing D.J. Reader, the New York Giants are adding yet another piece to the defensive line with former Kansas City Chiefs' Zacch Pickens.

Although the New York Giants finally replaced Dexter Lawrence with the signing of D.J. Reader, they are far from satisfied. Claiming Zacch Pickens, who spent the 2025 NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs, off waivers proves how serious the G-Men are about bolstering their defense for the upcoming campaign.

Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate on X) reported New York claimed Pickens off waivers. The news came shortly after Reader signed a two-year contract with the Giants. It was never a secret the G-Men needed to improve their defensive line after trading Dexter Lawrence, and they have now acted accordingly during the NFL offseason.

Coming out of South Carolina, Pickens was selected with a third-round pick (No. 64 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He was waived by the Bears prior to the 2025 campaign, and the Chiefs claimed him off waivers. A year later, Pickens went through the same process, only this time he’s landed in Big Blue.

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