Odell Beckham Jr reveals knee injury update with NY Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. has revealed why his 2023 season with the Ravens was far more difficult than many realized. Now back with the Giants, the veteran says his knee feels significantly better

Odell Beckham Jr. believes he is in a much better place physically than he was during his stint with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. As the wide receiver continues his comeback with the New York Giants, he opened up about the progress he has made since overcoming one of the most difficult stretches of his career.

“I’m feeling good. I’ve just been working at home. Baltimore for me was tough because it was like right after the surgery and then kind of playing the whole year knowing you needed to do like a little something but you don’t have the time. It was just difficult.”

Beckham joined the Ravens after suffering a torn ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Although he managed to return to the field, he admitted that playing so soon after surgery created significant challenges throughout during that season.

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Odell Beckham’s knee injury is not a concern with NY Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. acknowledged that a lot happened during his time with the Ravens and that his current situation in New York feels completely different. Rather than focusing on recovery, he is now focused on sharpening the finer details of his game.

The veteran says his movement and explosiveness have improved significantly, giving him confidence that he can still contribute at a high level despite the injuries he has endured throughout his career.

“I’m fast. I’m moving well. It’s just now about the repetition. Building up your football endurance. Back to the football IQ, knowing your spatial awareness, knowing where people are at. Things that will come back, but it takes a little practice.”