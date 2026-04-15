NY Giants reportedly set steep trade price for Dexter Lawrence

The New York Giants face a very delicate situation with Dexter Lawrence as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, with contract tensions now spilling into the trade market.

At the core of the issue is Lawrence’s desire for a significant pay raise, despite still being under contract until the end of the 2027 season. He is seeking a deal that matches the top of the defensive tackle market, which has steadily climbed, while the Giants remain in no rush to adjust his current terms.

That financial gap has fueled the possibility of a trade, turning Lawrence into one of the most intriguing potential moves ahead of the Draft. While the Giants value him as a star player, the front office is also weighing whether his peak value could be better leveraged in exchange for premium capital toward the future.

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Will NY Giants trade Dexter Lawrence?

The Giants might trade Dexter Lawrence, but, the cost won’t be low. According to Ari Meirov, teams around the league already understand the steep price required to even begin negotiations.

“Teams interested in trading for Giants DT Dexter Lawrence are under the impression the Giants won’t entertain any deal that doesn’t include a 1st-round pick and possibly more.”

That cost, however, goes beyond just draft compensation. Any team pursuing Lawrence would also need to be prepared to meet his contract demands, which could approach or exceed $30 million per year.

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That combination, a first-round pick plus a massive financial commitment, limits the pool of realistic suitors to franchises with both cap flexibility and immediate Super Bowl aspirations.