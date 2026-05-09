NY Giants rookie minicamp is not about competition according to John Harbaugh

Every NFL head coach has a different method of coaching. When it comes to John Harbaugh, he made sure the players attending the New York Giants rookie minicamp knew it’s not a do or die situation. It’s more of learning the ropes.

“This is not a camp where you’re trying to go out there and make plays,” Harbaugh said in a press conference. “There really are no plays to be made. It’s a rehearsal type of camp. … We’re going to kind of do the dance, so to speak, of football. We’re not actually competing against one another.”

Harbaugh also stated that the most competitive period is the preseason games. That’s where the young players need to make an impact and impress Harbaugh. After all, that’s football action against another team.

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Harbaugh is an all-time great coach in preseason

The fact is that Harbaugh has a 48-16 record in the NFL preseason. He even had the Ravens on a 23-game preseason winning streak from 2015 to 2023. Maybe that’s the reason why, it’s where he puts pressure on his players to actually deliver to stay on the roster.

Arvell Reese #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes

This means there is a chance to see Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa have some action on preseason games too. While it’s clear both top 10 picks will be on the roster, it could also mean Harbaugh gives them some snaps to get them more into the tune of the pros.

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The Giants want to defy the status quo

It’s really difficult in the NFL to go from bad to good in a hurry. It usually takes some time and a spree of great decisions. Well, the Giants think they’ve done those great decisions, all in one offseason, and it all started with the arrival of John Harbaugh as head coach.

This puts the team under a lot of pressure. Many eyeballs are on this team, and the talent is there. The head coach is also there and this means it’s a matter of delivering what is promised on the football field to defy NFL’s logic.