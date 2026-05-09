NY Giants report reveals new details of DJ Reader’s contract

The Giants' investment in DJ Reader is becoming clearer after new contract details revealed just how important the veteran defensive tackle is to New York's rebuilding process following the Dexter Lawrence trade.

The New York Giants continue making major investments into their rebuilt defense, and new details about DJ Reader’s contract show exactly how important the veteran defensive tackle has become for the team heading into 2026.

After officially signing with New York following the departure of Dexter Lawrence, Reader quickly emerged as one of the centerpiece additions of the Giants’ defensive overhaul under John Harbaugh and Joe Schoen. NFL insider Dan Duggan revealed the full structure of the contract and the flexibility it gives the franchise moving forward.

“Giants DT DJ Reader contract details, per source: 2 years, $12.5M with $5.25M guaranteed, including a $3.5M signing bonus. Cap hits: 2026. $4.5M. 2027, $8M. He has $1M in per-game roster bonuses ($58K per game) in each season. Easy out after one season: The Giants will create $6.25M in cap savings with $1.75M in dead money if they cut Reader next offseason.”

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DJ Reader becomes critical piece of revamped Giants defense

DJ Reader arrives at a pivotal moment for the New York Giants after the franchise made the shocking decision to move on from Dexter Lawrence earlier in the offseason.

While replacing a player of Lawrence’s caliber is nearly impossible with one signing alone, Reader now becomes one of the leaders of a new defensive front that also includes Shelby Harris, Zacch Pickens and rookie Arvell Reese.

The strategy behind New York’s offseason is becoming increasingly clear. Although the future of the offense revolves around young stars like Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers, the Giants have placed enormous emphasis on rebuilding toughness, depth and physicality on defense.

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That approach reflects the belief that the Giants can accelerate their rebuild into legitimate playoff contention if the defense stabilizes quickly around experienced veterans and young upside. It’s a tough NFC East with the Eagles, Commanders and Cowboys.

Reader may not arrive with the same superstar reputation Lawrence carried, but financially and structurally, the Giants are clearly betting he can become one of the foundational pieces of their new defensive identity.