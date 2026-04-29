NY Giants secure Dexter Lawrence replacement by signing veteran DT Shelby Harris

The departure of Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants left a difficult void to fill. However, after several days of analysis and in search of the best fit, the arrival of Shelby Harris appears to be the solution for John Harbaugh heading into what’s next.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz of FOX reported this move through his X account. Harris has an extensive career in the NFL, most recently with the Cleveland Browns, and is considered one of the most respected players at his position.

Selected in the 7th round, with the 235th overall pick by the Raiders in the 2014 Draft, the defensive tackle arrives in East Rutherford with experience and talent as his main attributes. Will he finally be the missing piece the G-Men need to become contenders in the NFC East?

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Shelby Harris’ 2025 numbers

During the 2025 season with the Dawg Pound, veteran standout Shelby Harris remained a consistent presence on the interior, appearing in all 17 games and recording 32 combined tackles, 1 sack, and 4 passes defensed. Despite being 34 years old, Harris proved his value as a high-level rotational piece, earning a 64.4 run-defense grade from PFF, which ranked 28th among all interior defenders.

Shelby Harris #93.

He is considered a perfect fit for this transition to replace Dexter Lawrence’s void, because of his veteran leadership and specialized ability to disrupt both the run and pass.

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Will D.J. Reader also arrive in New York?

The NY Giants reportedly plan to sign D.J. Reader as they continue to overhaul their defensive front following the trade of Dexter Lawrence. After his 2025 campaign with the Lions, where he started all 17 games and recorded 28 tackles, Reader is viewed as the ideal veteran anchor to stabilize the interior.

Strengthening the Giants’ defense

John Harbaugh has wasted no time reshaping the Giants’ defensive identity into a physical, “Ravens-style” unit through aggressive roster moves. In free agency, he targeted familiar talent and proven veterans, signing cornerback Greg Newsome and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to lead the huddle, while adding defensive tackle Sam Roberts to bolster the interior.

He complemented these moves in the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting elite Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese with the fifth overall pick to serve as the new centerpiece of the front seven. By blending these established stars with high-upside rookies, Harbaugh has quickly turned a struggling unit into a formidable, disciplined group.