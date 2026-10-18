NY Giants seek new running game approach involving Cam Skattebo, Najee Harris

Fumbles are something that will change the New York Giants approach to the running game.

Cam Skattebo was supposed to being this workhorse running back for the New York Giants, but his fumbles lately have made the team reportedly change the running game approach, and we might see more of Najee Harris.

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, there is an “expectation is there will be a change to the Giants RB rotation” this week vs the Saints. In fact, Raanan expects Skattebo to have even less snaps, with Najee Harris taking a bigger workload.

Head coach John Harbaugh is trying to make a change, as the Giants consider their running game to be rather stagnant. Najee Harris was promised a relevant role when he got signed, and it seems like this is his chance to do so.

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Cam Skattebo’s fumbles are an issue

During his rookie season, Skattebo had just one fumble in eight games, but he also had seven total touchdowns. That has changed dramatically this year. Skattebo has four fumbles already, and has scored just once this season. Harbaugh is not one to take fumbles lightly. However, Harbaugh revealed the Giants plan to fix fumbles as better weather is expected to arrive.

Najee Harris will step up and eat a chunk of snaps. In his six seasons in the NFL, Harris has fumbled just six times, an average of one per year. In fact, he’s had zero fumbles in three of his six seasons.

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All four NY Giants running backs are active

All four New York Giants running backs—Najee Harris, Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Devin Singletary—are active for their Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Harris and Skattebo will serve as the primary ball-handlers, with Tracy and Singletary serving as active rotational options. Tracy is very useful in pass-catching options, while Singletary is a very good blocker.

Key takeaways

The Giants expect a change to their RB rotation against the New Orleans Saints.

against the New Orleans Saints. Cam Skattebo has four fumbles and one touchdown so far this season.

so far this season. All four NY Giants running backs are active for their Week 6 game.