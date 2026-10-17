NY’ Giants John Harbaugh gets fired up by Malik Nabers’ bold claim after knee injury

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh is excited about what Malik Nabers could accomplish as the star wide receiver continues working his way back from a serious knee injury. Nabers has delivered encouraging performances in recent weeks, but the young playmaker believes he still has another level to reach as he regains his full form.

Nabers recently revealed that he feels he has another 20 to 30 percent of his potential to unlock before he considers himself fully recovered. The statement reflects his confidence in his ability to improve even after showing flashes of the explosive talent that made him one of the Giants’ most important offensive weapons.

Harbaugh was asked how he reacted to Nabers’ assessment and whether hearing that kind of confidence from a player coming back from an injury excited him. The Giants coach made it clear that the possibility of seeing an even better version of Nabers is something he is looking forward to. “Oh, that excites me. That gets me fired up. I can’t wait to see the 20-30 percent more. That’s going to be fun. I mean, I think he’s doing great and he had a great week of practice, so it’s good.”

Advertisement

John Harbaugh sees more potential in Malik Nabers

John Harbaugh’s reaction highlights the optimism surrounding Malik Nabers as he continues to build momentum following his knee injury. The coach praised the receiver’s progress and specifically pointed to his strong week of practice, suggesting that the Giants are encouraged by what they are seeing from him on the field.

For Nabers, the challenge is to keep improving while continuing to regain confidence and consistency after a difficult rehabilitation process. His belief that he still has 20 to 30 percent more to give also suggests he is not satisfied with his recent production and sees room to become an even more dangerous weapon in the passing game.

The Giants will hope that continued progress from Nabers can translate into greater offensive production as the season moves forward. With Harbaugh expressing enthusiasm about the receiver’s potential, New York has reason to be encouraged by the possibility that Nabers can take another step forward as he gets closer to his best form.

Advertisement

Key takeaways