NY Giants sign familiar face to John Harbaugh as Malik Harrison heads to practice squad

John Harbaugh keeps bringing known faces to the New York Giants, this time in the name of linebacker Malik Harrison.

The New York Giants keep adding depth and rotational pieces to their roster. Once again, it’s a former John Harbaugh player. Linebacker Malik Harrison will go straight into the practice squad for now.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, it’s been a trend that former John Harbaugh players join him in the Big Apple. “Harrison joins a robust group of ex-Ravens playing for John Harbaugh again, including Isaiah Likely, Patrick Ricard, Jermaine Eluemunor, C.J. Okoye, Ar’Darius Washington, Jordan Stout and Odell Beckham Jr.,” Fowler reported.

Harrison is going to the practice squad, but he could be of use for the Giants. He is a solid, seven-year veteran and can add a wealth of experience. He has been with great teams in the past.

Advertisement

Harrison’s stats before joining the Giants

Released by the Steelers on Sunday, Harrison has 215 career tackles and 43 starts. Baltimore had him from 2020 to 2024. That’s where Harrison played under the John Harbaugh tutelage.

He then spent a year with the Steelers. Able to play as an inside and outside linebacker, Harrison is a very useful player that could definitely make his way into the roster, especially if the team suffers injuries.

Advertisement

The Giants LB depth chart

The Giants have a lot of linebackers, whether outside or inside ones. Harrison has played more of an outisde role, but still, the depth chart might indicate that he could be better suited playing as an inside linebacker given how prolific the edges are.