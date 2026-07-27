NY Giants take a chance with new weapon for Jaxson Dart as UFA Tyler Moore makes successful tryout

Jaxson Dart could have a new weapon as the New York Giants signed undrafted free agent tight end Tyler Moore after a tryout.

The New York Giants keep bolstering their attacking unit. After a tryout with more than 18 free agents, they decided to sign a new weapon for Jaxson Dart in the name of tight end Tyler Moore.

Moore is an undrafted free agent who had a tryout for the Panthers in the spring. Now, he gets a new home in Jersey. Moore played for Iowa State during his college days.

Now, Jaxson Dart could potentially have a rising weapon in Moore. Dart, who was a contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year, could very well use a new tight end in both the receiving and blocking department.

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Tyler Moore’s 2025 college stats

Moore played 12 games for Iowa State in 2025 and he was used way more as a blocking TE rather than a receiving one. Moore had seven catches for 118 yards with no touchdowns.

The Giants hosted 18(!) players for a workout today.



One of them was former Iowa State TE Tyler Moore, who is signing with the team.



(via @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/YXS0A3oRYY — SleeperGiants (@SleeperGiants) July 27, 2026

Hence, it’s unlikely that Moore will become one of Dart’s favorite targets. In fact, Moore’s first challenge is to stay on the roster, then get snaps, then do well, and then evolve into an actual weapon.

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NY Giants TE depth chart

The Giants have now bolstered their tight end depth chart quite a lot compared to last year’s. The NFL has transformed tight ends into key additions on a roster. Hence, this is what their TE room looks like: