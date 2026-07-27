NY Giants work out injury-riddled Ahmaad Moses hours before start of training camp

The New York Giants are still searching for ways to get better as training camp is set to begin and the coaching staff takes a closer look at an injury-complex rookie.

After the New York Giants released Cam Jones in latest round of roster moves, they have opened up some room to add new players. Yet, with the Giants’ 2026 training camp just around the corner, time is of the essence for the G-Men, who are always looking for ways to improve ahead of John Harbaugh’s first NFL season in the Big Apple.

Thus, the Giants are taking a closer look at Ahmaad Moses, who is coming off a tremendous senior year at SMU, but carries some health luggage that’s impossible to overlook.

“The New York Giants are working out former SMU safety Ahmaad Moses today, per source,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on his X account. The Giants will open up training camp on July 28, only a day after Moses’ private workout.

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For the time being, it’s unclear where Moses’ workout took place, though all signs point to West Virginia, where Harbaugh, his coaching staff, and the rest of the team are preparing for training camp in the Mountain State.

HISTORY IN DALLAS 🔥



SMU’s Ahmaad Moses picks off Carson Beck in OT, setting up T.J. Harden’s game-winning touchdown as the Mustangs take down a top-10 team at home for the first time since 1974!@SMUFB | @SMUMustangs | #GoMustangs | @CPISecurity pic.twitter.com/IE6b5JII1t — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 1, 2025

Health concerns around Moses

The first-year safety’s numbers speak for themselves. He recorded 104 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss (TFL), five interceptions, and even a sack last season. His career-year with the Mustangs earned him first-team All-ACC honors and put him on the map as a top safety prospect entering the NFL Draft. However, a herniated disc was discovered during his Combine process, which led to spinal fusion surgery.

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“A spinal fusion surgery essentially takes two or more vertebra and grafts them together to form a solid column of bone. It may not be the best choice to treat a ruptured disc,” a 2019 article on Neurosurgeons of New Jersey states.

Needless to say, such a complex medical procedure raises question marks all around an NFL player. Especially one whose mobility is as crucial as a safety’s, and one with no previous experience at this level as an undrafted rookie. The Giants must tread carefully.

NY Giants’ depth at safety

And it’s not as if the G-Men are short on options in the safety room. As things stand, Big Blue boasts the likes of Jevon Holland, Elijah Campbell, and Raheem Layne at free safety, while Tyler Nubin, Jason Pinnock, and Beau Brade make up the strong safety group.

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New York has already seen defensive backs go down with season-ending injuries, so the coaching staff may want to play it safe and stock up on depth options, just in case.