NY Giants won’t entertain trading 5th pick of 2026 NFL Draft until they’re on the clock

The New York Giants are one of the most intriguing teams ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, and that’s because they hold the fifth overall pick. General manager Joe Schoen says the team is getting calls to trade that pick, but it’s not in the plans.

Well, it’s not a part of the Giants‘ plans until they are on the clock. “We’ve gotten a couple calls of teams sniffing around about potentially coming up, and we’ll just have to wait and see who’s there when we pick. I don’t really foresee us moving back before next Thursday night,” Schoen said.

The Giants have been linked with plenty of players, including Jeremiyah Love, who is an option despite them having Cam Skattebo. However, they could also be on the lookout for a defensive player amid all the Dexter Lawrence trade rumors.

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Are the Giants smart to trade down?

The Giants have quite a lot of things to think through. While they have an interesting roster, they still have quite a lot of gaps to fill on the team. Hence, depending on the offer, it might be the best option to trade the fifth pick.

Head coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants.

Build draft capital, drop a couple of picks and still select a good player might be the answer for the Giants. The 2026 NFL Draft has talent, but it’s not absolutely stacked, hence, volume might be better than homerun swings.

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Giants have lots of priorities

The biggest priorities the Giants have are in the trenches. Strengthening the offensive and defensive lines need to be a top priority. In fact, the interior of the offensive line to protect quarterback Jaxson Dart and open holes for the running game.

Also, they could just focus on getting gamechangers, and then, they shouldn’t trade the fifth pick, and get either Jeremiyah Love or linebacker/safety Sonny Styles. However, it will all likely depend on the offers they get come draft day.