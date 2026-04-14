NY Giants explain why Jeremiyah Love is an option despite having Cam Skattebo

The New York Giants are already quite set at the running back position—with the likes of Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Devin Singletary. However, senior vice president and general manager Joe Schoen’s latest comments on Jeremiyah Love could signal the G-Men may not be done. Instead, they could add the product out of Notre Dame to the equation in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“[Love is] an offensive weapon. He’s not just a running back,” Schoen said during his pre draft press conference on Tuesday. Schoen also hinted the Giants could use Love as a receiver on certain plays, too.

Based on Schoen’s comments, it’s easy to see why the Giants may seriously consider drafting Love. The rookie brings a whole new skill set to the table and can be useful to New York in different areas of the field. As talented and well-rounded as the current running back depth is with Skattebo, Tracy, and Singletary, none has the versatility Love does.

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NY Giants face questions

Although Malik Nabers’ recovery brings up a dilemma for the Giants regarding drafting Love, there is still uncertainty around Skattebo’s rehab from his multiple injuries, which include a dislocated ankle, fractured fibula, and ruptured ligament in his right leg.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants.

No one knows for certain how Skattebo will return from such a setback, or whether he’ll be back at the level he had fans accustomed to during his rookie campaign. Moreover, even if Skattebo is fully healthy and firing on all cylinders, Love is different. New York could have a true unicorn in Love, and the Giants may not be able to resist if he’s still available at fifth overall.

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Could the NY Giants draft Love in 2026?

That will depend largely on what route the Tennessee Titans decide to go down. Reports also suggest the Dallas Cowboys may trade up and ruin the Giants’ plans, but the Titans look like the bigger threat right now.

The Titans hold the No. 4 selection and are considered a strong suitor for Love. Tennessee made its intentions clear by hosting Love on a visit. Unless the Titans trade down, they could very well select him. Just like the Giants see Love as an offensive weapon, and not simply a running back, the Titans do as well.

If New York needs to find talent to help out sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart, Tennessee is in no different position. Former first overall pick Cam Ward has barely had any help in his rookie year, and the Titans aim to change that. Their first-rounder in 2026 could be the best shot they get at finding a franchise-saving talent.

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