NY Jets confirm key decision on Breece Hall that impacts Andy Reid and Chiefs for 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs have a clear need to strengthen their ground game to ease the offensive burden on Patrick Mahomes. While the passing attack remains the engine of Andy Reid’s system, the lack of a consistently productive rushing threat has at times allowed defenses to focus heavily on slowing the aerial part of the playbook. Entering free agency, Breece Hall, Travis Etienne Jr., and Kenneth Walker III stand out as potential solutions capable of bringing balance and explosiveness to Eric Bieniemy’s offense.

That landscape could shift dramatically due to Hall’s situation with the New York Jets. The team is reportedly considering placing the franchise tag on the dynamic running back, a move that would effectively remove him from the open market. General manager Darren Mougey addressed the possibility, saying: “Yeah, the tags are an option. Ideally, we’d find a way to get a deal done and keep Breece around. I think I’ve said that for the last year since I’ve got here. Breece is a good player. We want to find a way to keep him around. We’ve been going through that process and still doing so.”

If the Jets follow through, the Chiefs would lose one of the most appealing playmakers available to become Super Bowl contenders again. Without Hall in play, general manager Brett Veach may be forced to pivot quickly to other options.

Chiefs could lose RB option for 2026 due to NY Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs’ search for a star running back may have taken a decisive turn as the New York Jets move closer to securing Breece Hall’s future. With the franchise tag looming as a viable option, the Chiefs’ hopes of landing one of the most dynamic backs in football appear to be fading.

Jets general manager Darren Mougey reinforced that reality when discussing the team’s commitment to keeping Hall at the NFL Combine. “We have a week to find out if we can’t get to an agreement, which way it will go with that tag. We’ll find a way to keep Breece here if we can’t get a deal done. I do get the sense that Breece wants to be here. We just have to find a way to do that.”

This confirmation effectively closes the door on Kansas City pursuing Hall and forces the Chiefs to focus on alternative options. With their need for a reliable ground presence still unresolved, attention may now shift to other available running backs like Etienne or Walker.

