Penguins lose Sidney Crosby for NHL season restart with injury and make key roster move after 2026 Winter Olympics

The Pittsburgh Penguins confirmed Sidney Crosby won't come back soon, forcing them to make an immediate roster adjustment for the final part of the NHL season.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins suffered an injury at the 2026 Winter Olympics with Team Canada
© Leah Hennel/Getty ImagesSidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins suffered an injury at the 2026 Winter Olympics with Team Canada

The Pittsburgh Penguins face a significant setback as their captain, Sidney Crosby, has been ruled out for at least a month due to the lower-body injury suffered during the 2026 Winter Olympics with Team Canada.

The timing is particularly challenging as the team pushes toward the NHL playoffs, with every game crucial to securing a postseason spot. Crosby’s absence leaves a leadership void on and off the ice, and his offensive production will be deeply missed during this critical stretch of the year.

After assessing his condition, the Penguins have officially placed Sidney Crosby on Injured Reserve, confirming the seriousness of the situation. The move allows Pittsburgh to free up a roster spot and focus on short-term adjustments while their legend recovers.

Who did the Penguins activate?

To compensate for Sidney Crosby’s absence after his lower body problem, the Pittsburgh Penguins have activated veteran defenseman Kris Letang from the Injured Reserve.

When will Sidney Crosby return with Penguins?

Sidney Crosby is expected to be out for at least a month, meaning his return with the Pittsburgh Penguins will likely come sometime in late March, depending on his recovery progress and how he responds to treatment.

With the NHL regular season ending after the second week of April, the Penguins will be counting on him to return in time to help for the playoff push without risking further injury.

